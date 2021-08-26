Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Varanasi: Army recruitment rally scheduled from Sept 6 postponed due to COVID-19
employment news

Varanasi: Army recruitment rally scheduled from Sept 6 postponed due to COVID-19

The army recruitment rally scheduled to be held from September 6 to September 30 at Ranbankure Stadium, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has been postponed, the Indian Army has said.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Army recruitment rally at Varanasi scheduled from September 6 postponed

The army recruitment rally scheduled to be held from September 6 to September 30 at Ranbankure Stadium, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has been postponed, the Indian Army has said. The decision to postpone the recruitment rally has been taken in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it has said and has added that fresh dates will be intimated to candidates later.

The rally was scheduled to be held for candidates of Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Ghazipur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Varanasi for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant/ Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass posts.

After the recruitment rally, a common entrance exam will be held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army indian army recruitment rally
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sports Authority of India invites applications to recruit 220 Assistant Coaches

Sikkim Public Service Commission notifies jobs for fisheries, zoology graduates

Rajasthan: RPSC notifies to recruit 43 Statistical Officer posts

Sansad TV consultant, professional selection interview postponed
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP