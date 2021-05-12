Want to join Indian Armed Forces? Here's what you must know

The Indian Armed Forces have always been a fascinating career option among youth who aspire to join the defence forces. A career in the Armed Forces holds a place of dignity and immense respect amongst the youth. A willing defence aspirant can join the Indian Armed Forces through several ways as mentioned below:

The Indian Armed Forces consists of mainly four professional services as discussed below:

1. The Indian Army

2. The Indian Air Force

3. The Indian Navy

4. The Indian Coast Guard

Joining the Defence Forces After 10+2

* The defence aspirants after finishing their 10+2 examination can now opt for different services in their preferred wing of the Indian Armed Forces.

* A young defence aspirant can opt for the National Defence Academy - NDA after passing his 10+2 examination. The NDA examination is held twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select the eligible candidates for admission to the prestigious National Defence Academy which is located in Pune, Maharashtra.

* The interested candidates can also opt for the Airforce X and Y Group examination conducted twice a year by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) of the Indian Air Force.

* The female defence aspirants who wish to serve the Nation by joining the elite defence forces can opt for the Military Nursing Services - MNS examination conducted by the DG-AFMS of the Indian Army.

* The candidates willing to join the Indian Navy can opt for the Navy Artificer Apprentice (AA) & Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) examination.

* After passing their 10+2 examination with Physics/Mathematics, the interested defence aspirants can also opt for the Navik General Duty examination conducted by the Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Joining the Defence Forces After Graduation

* The Indian Defence Forces offer a great opportunity for graduate candidates who wish to serve the Nation by joining the prestigious Armed Forces.

* After completing their graduation from a recognized University, the interested candidates can opt for the Combined Defence Services - CDS examination conducted twice a year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

* The CDS examination is the most preferred option amongst the defence aspirants who wish to join the Indian Military Academy - IMA Dehradun, the Indian Air Force Academy, the Officers Training Academy, and the Indian Naval Academy.

* The eligible defence aspirants after completing their BE/B.Tech can also opt for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) conducted by the Indian Navy to grant Permanent Commission (PC) as well as Short Service Commission (SSC) to the newly recruited officers.

* The candidates who wish to join the Indian Air Force can opt for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) to join the Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) and Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force.

Apart from these elite forces, there are various paramilitary inter-service organizations that exist and operate in our country as a helping hand to the Indian Armed Forces. There are lots of career options available for the youngsters with varied educational backgrounds. The Indian Armed Forces are managed and controlled by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) also provides various growth opportunities to young defence aspirants by serving as an Assistant Commandant. The CAPF is a bunch of five security forces in India with a prime role to defend the national interest mainly against the internal threats. Contrary to the management and operation of the Indian Armed Forces, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is managed and regulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. The five CAPFs are mentioned below.

1. Border Security Force (BSF)

2. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

3. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

4. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

5. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Preparation for the Defence Examination

* The first step starts with the recognition of the need to join the defence forces, This will self motivate the aspirants to focus on their preparation.

* Candidates should focus on developing officer-like qualities in their personalities along with maintaining the mental and physical robustness.

* Aspirants should emphasize on increasing their knowledge about defence forces and other relevant information regarding recent defence deals.

* Candidates should be aware about the Training Institutes, Rank Structure, Missiles & Weapons of the Indian Armed Forces.

* Aspirants should keep themselves aware about the current affairs, important national & international happenings, and the schemes launched by the Government of India.

* Stay positive and practice in front of the mirror to improve your communication skills for the SSB interview and further proceedings.

* Keep your mind active while attempting the questions to boost your level of confidence and maintaining the accuracy and authenticity in the final exam.

* Candidates should engage themselves in doing exercises like push ups, skipping, situps, etc. to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

(Author Shishir Dixit is Founder and Director, Centurion Defence Academy. Views expressed here are personal.)