WB Police Lady Constable recruitment registration for 1420 posts begins today

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will begin online registrations for recruitment of 1,420 Lady Constable vacancies today, April 23. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms through links displayed on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 22.

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1420 Lady Constable posts from today on on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in

The minimum age limit of a candidate to apply for Lady Constable posts should be 18 years. The upper age limit is 30 years. The cut-off date for determining these age limits is January 1, 2023. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

For verification of date of birth, WBPRB will consider the record mentioned on admit card or certificate of the Madhyamik (Class 10) or its equivalent examination. Madhyamik exam or equivalent pass is also the minimum educational qualification required to apply for these posts.

Candidates must be be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this will not b apply to those who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Candidates are also required to meet other eligibility conditions, such as physical standards.

To select candidates, WBPRB will hold a preliminary written exam or screening test, followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), final written examination and interview.

