Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
employment news

WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the link given below. 
WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has released WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 on November 26, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Sub Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in. 

The examination will be conducted on December 5, 2021, from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download admit card here 

WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WB Police.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal police admit card.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
Today's Panchang
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP