WBPSC WBCS Exam 2023: Registration begins February 28 at wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released indicative advertisement of WBPSC WBCS Exam 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Examination 2023 can apply online through the official site of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The registration process will begin from February 28, 2023 and will close on March 21, 2023. The closing date for submission of fees through offline is till March 22, 2023. The edit window will open on March 31 and will close on April 6, 2023.

As per the official notice, the Commission will hold the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2023 on the results of which recruitment will be made to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts.

Before applying for the examination, candidates are required to enroll themselves as per ‘ONE TIME REGISTRATION ’ scheme through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://wbpsc.gov.in ) need not enroll once again. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBPSC.

Official Notice Here

