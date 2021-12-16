Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBSETCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 414 Jr. Engineer & Jr. Executive posts

WBSETCL will recruit candidates for Junior Engineer and Junior Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WBSETCL on wbsetcl.in.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, WBSETCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Engineer and Junior Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WBSETCL on wbsetcl.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 414 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on December 15 and will end on January 5, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Junior Executive (Stores) 14 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II 400 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of candidates should be between 18 to 32 years as on January 1, 2021. 

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of the performance of the eligible candidates in the Online Test and Personal Interview. This will be followed by Pre-Employment Medical Test as per prescribed rules of the Company. The Online Test and Personal Interview for the notified posts will be held in Kolkata only.

Application Fees

The application fees is 400/- for the post of Junior Executive (Stores) and Rs. 300/- for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) Gr.-II. SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from deposition of Application Fees.

 

Topics
sarkari naukri
