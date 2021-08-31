Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Western coalfields recruitment 2021 for 1,281 apprenticeships; check details

The Western Coalfields Limited has notified to recruit graduate apprentice, technician apprentice and trade apprentices. The application forms will be available on the website of Western Coalfields Limited from September 6 onwards.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Western Coalfields Limited has announced to recruit graduate apprentice, technician apprentice and trade apprentices. The application forms will be available on the website of Western Coalfields Limited from September 6 onwards. The last date for submission of the applications will be September 21.

Western Coalfields Limited recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Graduate apprentice: 101 posts

• Technician apprentice: 215 posts

• Trade apprentice: 965 posts

Candidates who have obtained full time degree in mining engineering can apply for graduate apprenticeship. Those who have a diploma in mining or mining and mine surveying can apply for technician apprentice. All the candidates must have enrolled themselves at NATS portal.

Candidates with ITI certificate in different trades like computer operator and programming assistant, draughtsman, electrician, fitter, mechanic, machinist, mason, pump operator cum mechanic, surveyor, turner, welder and wireman can apply for trade apprenticeship.

The apprenticeship will be for one year.

After selection graduate apprentices will receive 9000 per month and technician apprentice will receive 8000 per month.

Among the trade apprentices, those with one year ITI will receive 7700 per month after selection and those with two year ITI will receive 8050 per month.

Job details (graduate, technician apprentice)

Job details (trade apprentice)

