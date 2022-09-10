Western Railway to fill 21 vacancies against sports quota, details here

Western Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts against sports quota. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of RRC WR on rrc-wr.com. The registration process was started on September 5, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 4, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Level 4 and 5: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Level 2 and 3: Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a Recognized Institution.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2023.

Detailed Notification Here

Examination Fees

Candidates of general category will have to pay ₹500/- with a provision for refunding Rs. 400/- to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the Trial after deducting bank charges. SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen/Women, Minorities* and Economic Backward Class application fees is ₹250/-.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON