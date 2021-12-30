e-paper
Home / Education / ESIC Recruitment 2020: Application window closing soon for 23 teaching vacancies

ESIC Recruitment 2020: Application window closing soon for 23 teaching vacancies

ESIC Recruitment 2020: The online application window for recruitment of professor, associate and assistant professor at Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and ESIC Hospital Joka, Kolkata, is closing soon. Aspirants can apply on or before December 31.

education Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 11:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ESIC Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in prescribed format along with self-attested requisite documents through email to deanpgi-joka.wb@esic.nic.in or at the Office of Dean through post /By hand until 1pm on December 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 teaching vacancies, out of which, 11 vacancies are for Associate Professor, 9 for Assistant Professor, and 3 for Professor.

“Out of total 23 vacancies, 2(Two) vacancy are reserved for PWD category in identified post only,” reads the official notification.

Candidates needs to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 225, while the SC/ ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee. “A Demand Draft of Rs. 225/- in favour of ‘ESI Fund Account No. I’, drawn after 10.12.2020 on any scheduled bank payable at ‘Kolkata’ has to be submitted along with the Application Form at the time of Interview,” reads the notification.

Educational Qualifications:

Professor: A candidate should have a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act)OR Bachelor of Dental Sciences (BDS) degree from an institution duly recognized by the Dental Council of India; and

A post graduate qualification e.g MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery)/MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Associate Professor: A candidate should have a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act); and

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine)/ MS (Master of Surgery) or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

Assistant Professor: A candidate should have a recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council, Act, 1956. (Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in section 13 (3) of the said Act);and

A post graduate qualification e.g. MD (Doctor of Medicine) or (MS) Master of Surgery or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective subject or allied discipline.

For more details, and application form candidates are advised to read the official notification.

