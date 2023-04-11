Educational Testing Service (ETS) on Tuesday announced that it will introduce a shortened TOFEL iBT test from July 26, 2023, which will take less than two hours to complete instead of three.

ETS announces shortened TOEFL iBT test, other reforms (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This will be done through streamlined instructions and navigation throughout the test, a new "writing for an academic discussion" task which will replace the previous independent writing task, a shorter reading section and by removing test questions that do not carry marks.

ETS said that the process of creating an account and registration for TOEFL iBT will also become quicker and easier.

Test takers will see their official result date upon completion of the test and will also receive real-time notification of changes to their score status, it said.

In addition to globally used credit cards, test takers now have the option to pay through locally issued credit and debit cards, wallets and net banking. Test prices will be presented in their cart in INR, it added.

Further, a dedicated customer service centre will be launched for India, ETS has informed.

“ETS is driving the future of assessment through product innovations across education and learning, and TOEFL is core to that effort,” said Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS.

“TOEFL has been an industry standard for nearly six decades, and these enhancements further underscore its position….” Sevak added.

