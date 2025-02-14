Menu Explore
ADRE Result 2024: How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Exam results when announced

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 14, 2025 11:20 AM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently informed that the result will be announced by February-end or the first week of March, 2025.

ADRE Result 2024: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is expected to announce the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results for grade 3 and grade 4 posts in February or March.

ADRE Result: How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Exam results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ADRE Result: How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Exam results when out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently confirmed that the result will be announced by February-end or the first week of March, 2025.

Also read: ADRE result: Here’s what Assam chief minister said about grade 3, 4 exam results

The official notification confirming the result date and time is awaited.

The ADRE grade 3 result will be announced at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in and the grade 4 result will be declared at slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

The grade 3 recruitment test was held in two phases.

In the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12 posts on September 15. The test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was held on September 29.

ADRE grade 4 test for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was conducted on October 27.

The SLRC released the provisional answer keys and then invited objections from candidates.

The commission said objections would be reviewed, and if they were found valid, the final answer key would be revised. It added that the fee for accepted objections will be refunded.

Along with the ADRE grade 3, 4 results, the commission will announce category/post-wise cut-off marks.

Steps to check ADRE results when declared

Go to the SLRC official website for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment .

Open the result ADRE grade 3 or grade 4 result link, as required.

Enter your login details and submit.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout of the page for future use.

While sharing the update about ADRE result, CM Sarma also informed that the government plans to recruit for 40,000-50,000 government jobs this year.

For more details about ADRE grade 3 result and upcoming exams, aspirants should regularly visit the SLRC Assam's official websites.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
