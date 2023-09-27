AFCAT 02/2023 Result 2023 declared at afcat.cdac.in, direct link here

Indian Air Force has declared AFCAT 02/2023 Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test 02/2023 can check the result through the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023 Result 2023 declared at afcat.cdac.in

The result is available on candidate’s individual login, states the official website.

The online AFCAT examination will be conducted on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results through these simple steps given below.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the link available for IAF AFCAT 02/2023 Result 2023.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IAF AFCAT.

