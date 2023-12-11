The Bar Council of India conducted the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 examination on December 10. The AIBE 18 preliminary answer key is expected to be released next. Candidates will be able to download the AIBE 18 answer key from the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE XVII 2023 answer key next, know how to download

For the general and OBC categories, the AIBE cut-off is 45%; for the SC and ST categories, it is 40%. After the release of the provisional answer key candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key.

AIBE XVII Answer Key 2023: How to download

To check the AIBE XVII answer key 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of BCI at allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVII answer key link

Key in your login details

AIBE 18 answer key will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a printout for further reference.

