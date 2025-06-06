Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS Nursing results declared, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2025 06:31 PM IST

AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check is given below.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has declared the results of AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025 on Friday, June 6. Candidates who took the entrance test can check and download their results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS BSc Nursing Results 2025 Live Updates

AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025: AIIMS Nursing results are declared. Candidates can check via direct link here.
Direct link to check AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025

As per the result notification, the qualifying candidates are provisionally eligible for the Mock Round/1st Round of Seat Allocation.

Notably, the AIIMS BSc written examination was conducted on June 1, 2025. The exam consisted of one paper and had four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.

The duration of the exam was 2 hours.

With the declaration of the results, separate merit lists will be prepared for the General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories. 

Additionally, disciplines will be allocated on a merit basis and by online Seat Allocation in each category. All provisionally qualified candidates in the CBT will be called for Choice filling and seat allocation.

AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results: 

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Result of the AIIMS B.Sc.(H) Nursing Entrance Examination August 2025 Session”

3. The Result PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed on the next page. 

4. Download and keep a printout of the the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS. 

Follow Us On