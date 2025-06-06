AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Nursing exam results expected today at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is expected to declare the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 on June 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Nursing examination can check the results when announced on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in....Read More
The time of the result is not available on the official notice.
The written examination was held on June 1, 2025.The exam consisted of one paper and lasted 2 hours. It consisted of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.
Appeared candidates can check their respective results by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
2. Click on AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Website to check for result
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Results expected today
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Know about personal assessment or interview
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: On the basis of the merit list based on the marks secured in Stage-I, candidate three times the number of seats will be invited for Personal Assessment by a Selection Committee.
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Know about merit list
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Based on the Entrance Examination results, separate merit lists will be prepared for the General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories. Disciplines will be allocated on a merit basis and by online Seat Allocation in each category. All provisionally qualified candidates in the online (CBT) Test will be called for Choice filling and seat allocation.
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: How to check results?
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Pattern of exam
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: It consisted of one paper and lasted two hours. It consisted of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions: 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Time of result
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Date and time
The Nursing exam results is expected to be announced today, June 6. The time of result has not been mentioned in the official notice.