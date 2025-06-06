AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: Nursing exam results expected today at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Live: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is expected to declare the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 on June 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Nursing examination can check the results when announced on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in....Read More

The time of the result is not available on the official notice.

The written examination was held on June 1, 2025.The exam consisted of one paper and lasted 2 hours. It consisted of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.

Appeared candidates can check their respective results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on AIIMS B.SC Nursing Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

