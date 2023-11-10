AIIMS INI CET January 2023 result releasing tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in
AIIMS to announce INI-CET PG Jan 2024 results on Nov 11.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the results for INI-CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January, 2024 Session on Saturday, November 11. Interested candidates can check their AIIMS INI CET January 2023 results through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET)CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January, 2024 Session was conducted on Sunday, November 5.
AIIMS INI CET 2024 Results: Know how to check
To check the AIIMS INI CET 2023 results, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of AIIMS
Navigate the result link
Click on the INI CET January 2024 session result link
INI CET 2024 result will be displayed on your screen
Download and take a printout for further reference.