AIIMS INI CET January 2023 result releasing tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 10, 2023 07:19 PM IST

AIIMS to announce INI-CET PG Jan 2024 results on Nov 11.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the results for INI-CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January, 2024 Session on Saturday, November 11. Interested candidates can check their AIIMS INI CET January 2023 results through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET)CET PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) /DM(6 years)/MDS) January, 2024 Session was conducted on Sunday, November 5.

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Results: Know how to check

To check the AIIMS INI CET 2023 results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of AIIMS

Navigate the result link

Click on the INI CET January 2024 session result link

INI CET 2024 result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a printout for further reference.

