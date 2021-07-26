Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS INICET Result 2021 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check
exam results

AIIMS INICET Result 2021 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check

AIIMS INICET Result 2021 will likely be declared on July 26, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:13 AM IST
AIIMS INICET Result 2021 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely declare AIIMS INICET Result 2021 on July 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for INICET for PG courses can check their results on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The examination was conducted on July 22, 2021 across the country at various centres.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 16 and the result was expected on July 22, 2021. The final seat position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INICET July session was released by the Institute on July 21, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

AIIMS INICET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

• Click on AIIMS INICET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score card will have INICET roll number, category, all India Rank secured, category rank, percentile scores and remarks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiimsexams.org aiims result medical education in india
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP