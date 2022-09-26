AIIMS NORCET 2022 results out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check results here

AIIMS NORCET 2022 results: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the results for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022. Candidates, who appeared for NORCET 2022, can check their results on the official website of AIIMS aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS has released the merit-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2022, on the basis of performance in online CBT examination.

The computer based online examination was held on September 11, 2022 for recruitment to the post of nursing officer.

A total of 19854 candidates have been declared qualified, out of which 12279 are Female candidates and 7575 are Male candidates.

“NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS/04 Central Govt. Hospitals in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-)” reads the official notification.

The final selection of all qualified candidates will be made by online allocation. The detailed procedure and updated seat position for inviting application in respective Institute for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be notified in due course.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the Recrutiments Tab then click on ‘Nursing officer’

Click on the link that reads “Result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022”

The NORCET Result PDF will appear on your screen

Search for your roll number in the list of provisionally qualified candidates

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.