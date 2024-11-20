Anna University Phase 2 revaluation results 2024 released at coe1.annauniv.edu, direct link to check here

Anna University has released the phase 2 revaluation results for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and PhD on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Candidates who had applied for the revaluation can check the results on the official website at coe1.annauniv.edu. Anna University Phase 2 revaluation results 2024 has been released at coe1.annauniv.edu,

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Once the results appear on the screens, candidates must verify the details carefully. They need to get in touch with the university administration in case of any errors.

Also read: RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key releasing today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

Anna University revaluation results 2024: Here's how to download

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned belowL

Visit the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu On the home page, candidates need to go to the login mode. Enter your login credentials (registration number and date of birth) and click on submit. Your revaluation results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Touch up on your language skills to ace exams

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of Anna University.

Also read: CAT 2024: 10 last-minute tips to boost your score