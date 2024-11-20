Menu Explore
Anna University Phase 2 revaluation results 2024 released at coe1.annauniv.edu, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 20, 2024 05:48 PM IST

Anna University 2024 phase 2 revaluation results have been released at coe1.annauniv.edu. Candidates can check via the direct link given below.

Anna University has released the phase 2 revaluation results for Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG), and PhD on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Candidates who had applied for the revaluation can check the results on the official website at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Anna University Phase 2 revaluation results 2024 has been released at coe1.annauniv.edu,
Anna University Phase 2 revaluation results 2024 has been released at coe1.annauniv.edu,

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK ANNA UNIVERSITY PHASE II REVALUATION RESULTS

Once the results appear on the screens, candidates must verify the details carefully. They need to get in touch with the university administration in case of any errors.

Anna University revaluation results 2024: Here's how to download

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned belowL

  1. Visit the official website, coe1.annauniv.edu
  2. On the home page, candidates need to go to the login mode.
  3. Enter your login credentials (registration number and date of birth) and click on submit.
  4. Your revaluation results will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of Anna University.

