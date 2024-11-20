RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key releasing today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission will release the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key on December 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Common Eligibility Test for graduate level can download the answer key through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key releasing today, know how to download

Akol Raj, chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, shared the date of release of the provisional answer key for RSMSSB CET Graduate level on his official Twitter handle. The tweet read, “CET Graduation Exam provisional answer key is planned to be released on November 20.”

RSMSSB conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) examination at the allotted examination centres from September 25 to September 28, 2024.

RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key: How to download

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can download the provisional answer key through the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your provisional answer key will be displayed.

Check the provisional answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates will have to make the payment of a processing fee to raise objections against each question. The objection window will remain opened for few days.

Once the objection is raised, the subject expert will check the objections and the final answer key will be prepared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.