RSMSSB IA Exam 2023 document verification list, schedule out rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 13, 2024 07:54 PM IST

RSMSSB IA Exam 2023 document verification list, schedule has been released. The direct links are given here.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released RSMSSB IA Exam 2023 document verification list and batch wise schedule. Candidates who have applied for the Information Assistant posts can check the shortlisted candidates list and complete schedule on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB IA Exam 2023 document verification list, schedule out, check here (rsmssb.gov.in)
RSMSSB IA Exam 2023 document verification list, schedule out, check here (rsmssb.gov.in)

Candidates who have completed the scrutiny form are eligible to appear for the document verification, which will begin on November 18 andend on December 16, 2024.

Direct link to check list

Direct link to check schedule

RSMSSB IA Exam 2023 document verification list: How to check

To check the list of shortlisted candidates follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on news notification link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSMSSB IA Exam 2023 document verification list.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the roll number and other details.
  • Download the page for further need.

The scrutiny form fill-up was done by candidates from October 17 to October 27, 2024.

The registration process was started on January 27 and closed on March 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2730 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
