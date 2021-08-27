Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anna University results for Nov-Dec 2020 re-exam and Apr-May exam declared

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Students who have appeared for the above mentioned exams can check their results on the official website of Anna University. (Anna University. (annauniv.edu ))

Anna University has announced the results November-December 2020 re-examinations and April-May 2021 examinations on its official website. Students who have appeared for the above mentioned exams can check their results on the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Direct link to check Anna University results 2021

How to check Anna University results 2021:

Visit the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Click on the link that reads, "*November-December 2020 (Re-Examinations) and April-May 2021 Examinations - Results -Mirror 1 or Mirror 2".

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

