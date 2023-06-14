AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live: AP EAPCET results releasing today

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce results of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 today, June 14. As per information available, AP EAMCET results will be out at 10:30 am after which candidates can check their marks on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET result 2023: Live updates on EAPCET results (PTI)

The entrance test for Engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exam took place on May 22 and 23.

APSCHE is also expected to announce names of toppers in these two streams, number of qualified students, etc along with results. When available, the direct link to check marks will be shared here.