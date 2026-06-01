AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET scorecards releasing today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET scorecards will be released today, June 1, 2026. The final answer key is also expected to be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release AP EAMCET Results 2026 on June 1, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More
The Engineering course exam was held from May 12 to 18, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Pharmacy exam was held on May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key was released on May 25, 2026. The objection window was closed on May 27, 2026.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 11:32:49 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Website to check for scorecard link
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 11:15:04 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Not released yet
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release AP EAMCET Results 2026 on June 1, 2026.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 10:49:21 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Official website
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 10:46:18 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: How to download AP EAPCET scorecards?
Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP EAMCET Results 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 10:42:03 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Prelims key released on May 25
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy preliminary key was released on May 25, 2026. The objection window was closed on May 27, 2026.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 10:39:33 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: When was exams held?
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The Engineering course exam was held from May 12 to 18, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Pharmacy exam was held on May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 10:36:37 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Mon, 01 Jun 2026 10:33:25 am
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP EAMCET Results 2026 Date: June 1
AP EAMCET Results 2026 Time: Unknown