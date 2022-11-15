Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results
Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:14 PM IST

APSCHE has released the last phase seat allocation results for the AP ICET counselling 2022.

AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the last phase seat allocation results for the AP ICET counselling 2022 on November 15. Candidates can use the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in, to check and download the AP ICET 2022 final phase allotment results. Candidates can check their result through their log in credentials.

Direct link here

Candidates can report to the alloted college from November 15 to November 17.

AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Final Phase Provisional Allotment Order (Download)”

Key in your log in details

Check AP ICET final seat allotment result

Take print out for future reference.

Topics
andhra pradesh seat allotment
