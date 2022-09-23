AP Tet Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on AP TET results

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET soon. Once announced the AP TET 2022 result will be available on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Previously the APTET result was scheduled to be declared on September 14, 2022.

The provisional answer keys was announced on September 7 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 12. Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022.