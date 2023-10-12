Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live: BSEB DElEd joint entrance test results awaited, updates here

Bihar DElEd 2023 Result Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board will release Bihar DElEd 2023 Result in due course of time. The BSEB Deled results when released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

bihar board deled 2023 result live updates: BSEB deled results, direct link, cut offs at secondary.biharboardonline.com(Santosh Kumar )

The BSEB DElEd Joint Entrance Test examination was conducted from June 5 to June 15, 2023 across the state at various exam centres.

Once the results will be announced, the Board will start the counselling process. The counselling dates and other related details will be released for candidates who want to take admission in government and private D.El.Ed colleges across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs and other details.