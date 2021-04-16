Home / Education / Exam Results / Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared, direct link to check result here
Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. Direct link to check result here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has declared Bihar Police Constable Result 2020. The result for the written examination for the post of Constable in Bihar Home Guards is available on the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The written examination for the post of Home Guard Sepoy/ Constable was conducted by the Board on January 24, 2021. A total of 1,87,784 candidates appeared for the exam and 87 candidates were disqualified for the exam. Those candidates who qualified the written examination will have to appear for the PET exam. The PET examination will be conducted in May 2021.

Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

• Click on Bihar Home Guards link available on the home page.

• Press Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 link available on the page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 551 posts of Constable in Bihar Home Guards. The application process was started on July 3, 2020 and ended on August 3, 2020.

