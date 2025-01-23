Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct links to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2025 07:11 PM IST

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 declared. The direct links to check result is given here. 

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 on January 23, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for 70th combined preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have been announced for posts/ services under the combined competitive examination, finance administrative officer, and equivalent, as well as child development project officer.

The cut off marks for posts/ services under CCE is 91 for unreserved, 81 for unreserved female, 83 for EWS, 73 for EWS female, 70 for SC, 55 for SC female, 65 for ST and ST female.

Direct link to check result for posts/ services under CCE

Direct link to check result for Finance Administrative Officer and equivalent posts

Direct link to check result for Child Development Project Officer post

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 links available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar prelims examination was held on December 13 and January 4, 2025. A total of 328990 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 21581 candidates have passed the examination for posts/ services under Combined Competitive Examination, 61 candidates for Finance Administrative Officer posts and 144 candidates for Child Development Project Officer post.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On