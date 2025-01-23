BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct links to check

Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 on January 23, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for 70th combined preliminary examination can check the results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct links to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results have been announced for posts/ services under the combined competitive examination, finance administrative officer, and equivalent, as well as child development project officer.

The cut off marks for posts/ services under CCE is 91 for unreserved, 81 for unreserved female, 83 for EWS, 73 for EWS female, 70 for SC, 55 for SC female, 65 for ST and ST female.

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Click on BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 links available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar prelims examination was held on December 13 and January 4, 2025. A total of 328990 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 21581 candidates have passed the examination for posts/ services under Combined Competitive Examination, 61 candidates for Finance Administrative Officer posts and 144 candidates for Child Development Project Officer post.