BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live: TRE results awaited on bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce results of the school teacher competitive examination (BPSC Bihar TRE 2023) in due course of time. Bihar Teacher result can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in once it is announced.
Earlier today (October 11), the commission informed that the window to download OMR sheets has been extended to October 15. The notice is available on the commission’s website.
Answer keys of the exam have already been released.
BPSC Teacher exam was held from August 24 to 26, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
This recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies of school teachers in Bihar.
BPSC Teacher result 2023: Exam held in August, answer key out
Bihar Teacher result 2023: Check these websites
Check these websites regularly for updates on TRE result 2023:
- bpsc.bih.nic.in
- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC Bihar Teacher result 2023 awaited
