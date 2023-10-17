BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared results of the school teacher competitive examination (BPSC Bihar TRE 2023) for Class 11-12 Hindi subject . Candidates who have appeared in the exam can go to bpsc.bih.nic.in or use the link given below to check Bihar Teacher result. Live updates on BPSC TRE result 2023.

BPSC Bihar TRE result 2023 out, know where and how to check

To check Bihar Teacher result, candidates have to use their (mention) as login credentials.

BPSC Teacher recruitment exam was held from August 24 to 26, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Answer keys and OMR responses of the exam have already been released.

How to check BPSC TRE result 2023

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, open the link to check results of the school teacher competitive examination.

Enter your credentials to login.

Check and download your result.

This recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies of school teachers in Bihar. For further details, visit the official website of the commission.