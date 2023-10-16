BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live: Bihar TRE results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will announce BPSC Teacher Result 2023 in due course of time. The date and time of release of Bihar TRE results have not been shared by the Commission yet. The results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

bpsc teacher result 2023 live updates: Bihar tre results, direct link, answer key, how to check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

The final answer key was released on October 15, 2023 for all languages.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details below.