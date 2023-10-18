News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 Live: BPSC starts releasing results, Class 11, 12 out
BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 Live: BPSC starts releasing results, Class 11, 12 out

Oct 18, 2023 09:24 AM IST
BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of school teacher recruitment exam are being announced in phases on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BPSC) has started announcing results of its school teacher recruitment examination. On Tuesday, the commission announced results for Class 11, 12 Philosophy, Sociology, Psychology, Geography, Economics, Chemistry, Physics, Prakrit, Pali, Persian, Maithili, Bengali, Sanskrit, English, Urdu and Hindi. Candidates can check district-wise allocation lists on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad has informed that the commission will be announcing results in phases. Results of Primary (classes 1 to 5) and for classes 9-10 are awaited.

When available, direct links to check final answer keys and results of all these classes will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 18, 2023 09:24 AM IST

    BPSC Bihar Teacher result 2023: Which Class 11 and 12 papers are remaining?

    Results of these Class 11, 12 papers are awaited:

    • Mathematics
    • Political Science
    • Home Science
    • Botany
    • Zoology
    • Accountancy
    • Business Studies
    • Entrepreneurship
    • Computer Science
    • History
    • Music
    • Magahi
    • Bhojpuri
  • Oct 18, 2023 08:50 AM IST

    BPSC Bihar TRE result 2023: Result of 13 classes 11-12 subjects awaited

    So far, BPSC has announced TRE results for 16 classes 11 and 12. Results of the remaining 13 subjects of these classes and all subjects of all other classes are awaited on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

  • Oct 18, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    What BPSC Chairman said about TRE results?

    BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad said on X (previously Twitter) that TRE results are being declared in phases. To avoid heavy rush, he asked PRT candidates not to visit the website yet.

  • Oct 18, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 announced for two classes

    BPSC has announced Bihar teacher exam results for Class 11 and Class 12 subjects: Philosophy, Sociology, Psychology, Geography, Economics, Chemistry, Physics, Prakrit, Pali, Persian, Maithili, Bengali, Sanskrit, English, Urdu and Hindi. Check it on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc board exam result + 1 more
