BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 Live: BPSC starts releasing results, Class 11, 12 out

BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BPSC) has started announcing results of its school teacher recruitment examination. On Tuesday, the commission announced results for Class 11, 12 Philosophy, Sociology, Psychology, Geography, Economics, Chemistry, Physics, Prakrit, Pali, Persian, Maithili, Bengali, Sanskrit, English, Urdu and Hindi. Candidates can check district-wise allocation lists on bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC Bihar TRE result 2023 live updates (bpsc.bih.nic.in, screenshot of homepage)

BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad has informed that the commission will be announcing results in phases. Results of Primary (classes 1 to 5) and for classes 9-10 are awaited.

When available, direct links to check final answer keys and results of all these classes will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates