BPSC TRE Result 2023: Nitish Kumar to hand over job letters to teachers on Nov 2

With the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) starting the publication of results of teachers’ recruitment in a phases manner from Tuesday, starting with higher secondary, the department of education immediately announced that their counselling would be done in their allotted districts at the designated centres from October 18-24. BPSC Bihar TRE Result 2023 Live Updates Nitish Kumar to hand over job letters to teachers on November 2 (ANI)

The appointment letters to the successful candidates will be distributed at a programme organised at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on November 2 after the completion of counselling ahead of the session of the Bihar Legislature from November 6.

To showcase the government’s delivery on its commitment to provide 10-lakh jobs, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will distribute the appointment letters to an estimated over one lakh teachers. The department has issued a letter to the Patna District Education Officer (DEO) for necessary arrangements.

In a letter to all the district magistrates, additional chief secretary (education) KK Pathak has written that the department would carry out counselling in a time-bound manner and after that they would be sent for orientation in the schools.

Earlier, the counselling was planned from October 20, but later the department made it clear that the recommended candidates for Class 11-12 could report from October 18 itself.

“You are requested to provide adequate force at the designated centres to prevent any law and order situation. You are also requested not to depute education department officials in any law and order duty or any other engagement from October 18 onwards. From October 18, cancel leaves of the education department officials at the district and block levels till further orders to ensure smooth counselling,” he has written.

The department has also written to the Patna DEO to reserve the Gandhi Maidan venue for the programme on November 2 and make necessary arrangements.

The Bihar government had brought out an advertisement on June 30 inviting applications for appointment to more than 1.70-lakh posts in the primary, secondary and senior secondary schools within the state. It is the largest single recruitment exercise.

However, all the vacancies are unlikely to be filled and backlog will be merged with another round of recruitment of teachers, including for middle schools (class 6-8), planned shortly.

