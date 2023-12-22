BPSC TRE Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Bihar School Teacher 2.0 results

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will declare BPSC TRE Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar School Teacher examination can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in when released. bpsc tre 2.0 result 2023 live updates: bihar school teacher results, direct link, how to check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC TRE Phase 2 examination was started on December 7 and ended on December 15, 2023. The examination was conducted in two shifts on Day 1 and in one shift from Day 2 onwards.

As per the revised vacancy list, a total of 86,557 posts of Teachers will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process started on November 5 and ended on November 14, 2023. The online application process started on November 10 and ended on November 25, 2023. Follow the blog for the latest updates on result date, result process, direct link and other details.