Calicut University results for 3rd, 8th semester announced, link here

Calicut University Results 2022: University of Calicut has announced third and eighth semester examination results for various courses, along with results for first year preliminary Afzal Ul Ulama Examination of May 2022.

Students who appeared in these exams. They need to use registration numbers to login.

Calicut University results 2022 direct link.

Calicut University announced these results on November 5:

First Year Preliminary Afzal Ul Ulama Examination May 2022 Third semester (CBCSS-UG ) BA/BA AFU/BSW/BVC/BFT/B.Sc/BCA (Regular& Supplementary/Improvement) November- 2021 Third semester (CUCBCSS-UG) BA/BA AFU/BSW/BVC/BFT/B.Sc/BCA Supplementary Examination November- 2021 (2016 to 2018 Admissions) Third semester (CUCBCSS-UG) BA/BA AFU/BSW/BVC/BFT/B.Sc/BCA Supplementary Examination November- 2020 (2015 Admission) Third semester (CUCBCSS-UG) BA/BA AFU/BSW/BVC/BFT/B.Sc/BCA Supplementary Examination November- 2019 (2014 Admission) Third Semester M.Sc. HEALTH AND YOGA THERAPY Examination 12/2021 (2020,2019 Admissions) 2022-12-05 Eighth semester B.Tech Regular Examination (2014 scheme) April2022 Eighth semester B.Tech Supple Examination (2014 scheme) November 2020 Eighth semester B.Tech Supple Examination (2014 scheme) April2021 Eighth semester B.Tech Supple Examination(09 scheme) November 2020 Eighth semester B.Tech Supple/imp Examination (2014 scheme) November 2021-Result Eighth semester Parttime B.Tech Supple Examination (2009 scheme) November 2020-Result

