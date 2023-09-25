CBSE CTET result 2023 released at ctet.nic.in, Know how to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CTET result 2023 today, September 25. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE CTET examination 2023 can check the CTET 2023 results on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can check the CTET result 2023 using their roll number. CTET Result 2023 Live Updates.

CBSE Announces CTET Result 2023 Today, Check Results on ctet.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the CBSE, the CTET marks sheets and pass certificates will be shared on DigiLocker and all candidates who attended the exam will receive login credentials on their registered numbers.

CBSE CTET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE CTET Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CBSE CTET exam 2023 was held on August 20. This year 29 lakh candidates were registered for the CBSE CTET exam.