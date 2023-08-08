CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary results out at cgbse.nic.in, direct link for scores
Chhattisgarh Board declares Class 10th and 12th supplementary results; check at cgbse.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared CG board Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results 2023 today, August 8. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th supplementary exams can check the results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.
Direct link to check CGBSE class 10th result
Direct link to check CGBSE class 12th result
The CGBSE class 10th supplementary examination was conducted from July 6 to July 14 and the CGBSE class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 6 to July 20.
CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the exam results link
Key in your roll number
CGBSE Class 10 or 12 supplementary results will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout for future reference.
This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared in Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh. The CGBSE class 10th and 12th result was announced on May 10. The overall pass percntage for the class 12th is 79.96% and for the class 10th, the overall pass percentage is 75.05%.