CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary results out at cgbse.nic.in, direct link for scores

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared CG board Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary results 2023 today, August 8. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th supplementary exams can check the results on the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary results out at cgbse.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CGBSE class 10th supplementary examination was conducted from July 6 to July 14 and the CGBSE class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 6 to July 20.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the exam results link

Key in your roll number

CGBSE Class 10 or 12 supplementary results will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

This year, around 8 lakh students have appeared in Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh. The CGBSE class 10th and 12th result was announced on May 10. The overall pass percntage for the class 12th is 79.96% and for the class 10th, the overall pass percentage is 75.05%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}