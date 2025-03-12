CGPSC prelims result announced at psc.cg.gov.in, direct link and details here

CGPSC Prelims Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the State Services Preliminary Examination, 2024 results at psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates can check their results on the commission's official website. CGPSC prelims result out at psc.cg.gov.in, direct link here (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The commission has also announced the amended model answer key of the CGPSC prelims examination.

CGPSC prelims amended model answer key 2024: Direct link

The CGPSC prelims examination was conducted on February 9, 2025.

The commission wanted to shortlist candidates five times the number of advertised vacancies (3,690) for the mains examination based on the prelims result but based on the availability of candidates, a total of 3,737 of them have been shortlisted for the mains examination.

CGPSC mains examination will be held on June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025. It is mandatory for the shortlisted candidates to apply separately for the mains examination, details of which will be shared later.

This recruitment drive will fill 246 vacancies for 17 services. Candidates can visit the official website of the commission for more details.

Here is the direct link to check the CGPSC prelims result and cut-off marks

The CGPSC prelims exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The General Studies paper was held in the morning shift and the Aptitude test was held in the afternoon shift.

The written examination was conducted in 33 districts of the state- Surguja (Ambikapur), Korea (Baikunthpur), Bilaspur, Dhamtari, Durg, Dantewada, Bastar (Jagdalpur), Janjgir-Champa, Jashpur, Kabirdham (Kawardha), North Bastar Kanker, Korba, Mahasamund, Raipur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Surajpur, Gariaband, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Sukma, Bemetara, Balod, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Mungeli, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Sakti and Sarangarh-Bilaigarh.

For further information about the prelims and mains examinations, candidates can visit the official website of the CGPSC.