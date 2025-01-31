Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for State Service Prelims Examination 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 out at psc.cg.gov.in, download link here

The State Service Prelims exam will be held on February 9, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm. General Studies will be held in the morning shift and Aptitude test will be held in the afternoon shift.

The written examination will be held in 33 districts respectively Surguja (Ambikapur), Korea (Baikunthpur), Bilaspur, Dhamtari, Durg, Dantewada, Bastar (Jagdalpur), Janjgir-Champa, Jashpur, Kabirdham (Kawardha), North Bastar Kanker, Korba, Mahasamund, Raipur, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Surajpur, Gariaband, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Sukma, Bemetara, Balod, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Mungeli, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Sakti will be conducted at the designated examination centers of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh (Chhattisgarh).

CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

2. Click on CGPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be held on June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025.

The registration process started on December 1 and concluded on December 30, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 246 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGPSC.