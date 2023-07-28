Home / Education / Exam Results / COMEDK 2023 round 2 phase 1 allotment result released at comedk.org

COMEDK 2023 round 2 phase 1 allotment result released at comedk.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 04:11 PM IST

Candidates can check the results on the official website and must confirm their seats by July 31.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka released the COMEDK round 2 phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 28. Candidates can check the COMEDK 2023 round 2 phase 1 seat allotment results on the official website at comedk.org.

Candidates who received seats in the KKR category in round 2 phase 1 must choose and confirm the seat they have been given. From 2 PM today until 4 PM on July 31, students can make decisions and pay fees online.

Candidates who accepted and frozen their seats in round 2 phase 1 for the KKR category are required to report to their designated colleges by August 1 with an online printout of their letter of allocation and payment receipt. Candidates who have accepted seats may also use the seat cancellation option till il August 1, 2023.

Direct link to check round 2 phase 1 cut-off ranks COMEDK 2023 

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Allotment Result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Log in with the application number and password.

After logging in, the allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment status

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

