COMEDK UGET result 2024 announced, here's how to check scores and ranks

COMEDK UGET Result 2024: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024) today, May 24. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on comedk.org using their application number/user ID and password. The direct link and other details are below. COMEDK UGET result 2024 live updates. The ranks/scores of the COMEDK UGET exam are available through candidates' login.(HT Photo)

Ahead of announcing results, the COMEDK published the answer key of its undergraduate entrance exam.

The ranks/scores of the COMEDK UGET exam are available through candidates' login.

COMEDK UGET result: Direct link to download the entrance exam score cards and ranks.

How to check COMEDK UGET result 2024

Open the official website, comedk.org. Go to the UGET 2024 result page or tap on the candidate login option. Provide the required login details. Check and download the COMEDK UGET result 2024.

The exam was held on SUnday, May 12, on an all-India basis and in computer-based mode.

Originally, the consortium wanted to hold the entrance test in two shifts but later revised its decision and allowed three shifts – from 8.30 am to 11.30 am, from 1 pm to 4 pm and from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

In the notification, the consortium said due to the General Elections, there was a shortage of test centres with good computer systems and infrastructure, and therefore, it was not possible to hold the exam in two sessions.

What's next?

The entrance exam was conducted for admission to over 150 Engineering colleges in Karnataka

The consortium also conducts the common counselling process for admission to the participating institutions. Selected candidates can register for the counselling process and upload the required documents from 4 pm today.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the consortium at a regular basis.