COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: COMEDK results releasing today at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare COMEDK UGET Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 results will be announced at 2 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their rank cards on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. ...Read More

Students will also be able to download their scorecards from the website. Login details like registration number will be needed to download the COMED-K scorecard.

The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts- morning session: 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Around 1.2 lakh candidates have appeared for COMEDK examination this year.

The counselling process will begin soon. The dates will be announced shortly, read the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, rank card, cut offs and other details.