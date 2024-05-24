Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, May 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: COMEDK results releasing today at comedk.org

    May 24, 2024 8:53 AM IST
    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: COMEDK results releasing today, May 24, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: COMEDK results releasing today at comedk.org
    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: COMEDK results releasing today at comedk.org

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare COMEDK UGET Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 results will be announced at 2 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their rank cards on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. ...Read More

    Students will also be able to download their scorecards from the website. Login details like registration number will be needed to download the COMED-K scorecard.

    The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts- morning session: 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Around 1.2 lakh candidates have appeared for COMEDK examination this year.

    The counselling process will begin soon. The dates will be announced shortly, read the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, rank card, cut offs and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 24, 2024 8:53 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Credentials needed

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Check what details are needed to check scorecards:

    sequence number

    user ID

    password

    May 24, 2024 8:50 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Websites to check

    comedk.org

    May 24, 2024 8:48 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Cut offs to be released

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: The organisation will also release the cut off details along with the results and scorecard. Candidates can check the details on the official website of COMEDK.

    May 24, 2024 8:46 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Results releasing at 2 pm

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: The COMEDK results will be announced at 2 pm today, May 24, 2024.

    May 24, 2024 8:44 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Steps to download rank card

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Check the steps to download rank card here:

    Visit the official website at comedk.org

    Find the link to check the result of COMEDK UGET 2024 on the homepage and click it

    Feed in the required login details and submit it

    The result page will appear on the screen

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 24, 2024 8:42 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Counselling dates to be announced shortly

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: As per the official website, the counselling dates will be announced shortly.

    May 24, 2024 8:39 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Approx. number of candidates

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Around 1.2 lakh candidates have appeared for the COMEDK examination this year.

    May 24, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Exam dates

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: The COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts- morning session: 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

    May 24, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: What details are needed to download rankcard?

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Students will also be able to download their scorecards from the website. Login details like registration number will be needed to download the COMED-K scorecard.

    May 24, 2024 8:33 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Websites to check

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Where to check marks

    comedk.org

    May 24, 2024 8:31 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: How to check

    Visit the official website at comedk.org

    Find the link to check the result of COMEDK UGET 2024 on the homepage and click it

    Feed in the required login details and submit it

    The result page will appear on the screen

    Verify the details and download the page for future purposes

    May 24, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Where to check score card?

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their rank cards on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

    May 24, 2024 8:27 AM IST

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Date: May 24, 2024

    COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Time: 2 pm

    News education board exams COMEDK UGET Result 2024 Live: COMEDK results releasing today at comedk.org
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes