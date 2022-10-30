CSAB Counselling 2022 Live: Special round 1 seat allotment result releasing soon
- CSAB seat allotment result 2022 for the first round of special counselling for admission to NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs will be announced today, October 30, at or after 5 pm.
The special round 1 allotment result will be released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) today, October 30. The results of the special round allotment can be accessed on the CSAB.nic.in by candidates who registered in the CSAB 2022 counselling. The CSAB special round 1 allotment result will be available at 5 pm.
The process of exercising the three options—float, freeze, and slide—begins at 5 p.m. today; the deadline to accept a seat and submit documentation is November 1. Last day to respond to the queries of Document Verifying Officer (CSAB Special Round-I) is November 2.
The results of the special round 2 seat allocation for the CSAB will be released on November 3.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 12:54 PM
CSAB special round allotment result today
The CSAB 2022 special rounds are held for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs following the completion of all JoSAA rounds (apart from IITs).
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 12:47 PM
CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022: How to check
Visit the official website at csab.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result.
Login with application number and date of birth.
Submit and check the result
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 12:46 PM
CSAB special round 2022: Allotment result today
Candidates who withdraw from the round one counselling will not take part in round 2 counselling.
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 12:42 PM
CSAB 2022 special round allotment list: Candidates can exercise any one option from today 5 pm
The process of exercising the options of "float," "freeze," and "slide" will start at 5 PM today, and the deadline for accepting seat and document verification is with November 1
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 12:39 PM
CSAB counselling 2022 seat allotment: Result at csab.nic.in
CSAB special allotment result for round 1 will be available on csab.nic.in.
-
Sun, 30 Oct 2022 12:36 PM
CSAB counselling 2022: Seat allotment result releasing today
CSAB seat allotment result 2022 for the first round of special counselling for admission to NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs will be announced today, October 30.