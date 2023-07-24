CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Where, how to check CSIR NET results
- CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates will get their scorecards from csirnet.nta.nic.in.
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will announce results of the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Recently, the final provisional answer key of the test has been released and next, results will be declared.
Candidates can check their marks using application number and date of birth. NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-off marks along with results.
CSIR NET was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country.
A total of 2,74,027 candidates were eligible for the exam this year. When available, the direct link to download scorecards will be shared here.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 03:50 PM
CSIR NET result 2023: Cut-off marks
NTA will announce subject-wise CSIR NET cut-off marks for each category along with results.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 03:36 PM
Over 2 lakh students wait for CSIR NET results
This year, a total of 2,74,027 candidates were eligible to appear for the CSIR UGC NET exam.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 03:27 PM
CSIR UGC NET result 2023: How to check marks
- Go to csirnet.nta.nic.in.
- Open the scorecard download link under the candidate activity tab.
- Enter your application number, date of birth and login.
- Check and download your result.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 03:16 PM
CSIR NET result 2023: Where to check scores
CSIR NET results will be announced on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The scorecard download link may also be available on ntaresults.nic.in.
- Mon, 24 Jul 2023 03:15 PM
CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Final provisional answer key released
NTA has issued final provisional answer keys of all subjects of CSIR UGC NET 2023. Results will be announced next.