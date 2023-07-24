CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live: Where, how to check CSIR NET results

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will announce results of the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2023) on its official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Recently, the final provisional answer key of the test has been released and next, results will be declared.

CSIR UGC NET result 2023 live updates (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates can check their marks using application number and date of birth. NTA will also announce subject-wise cut-off marks along with results.

CSIR NET was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8 2023 at 426 exam centres located in 178 cities across the country.

A total of 2,74,027 candidates were eligible for the exam this year. When available, the direct link to download scorecards will be shared here.