CTET Result 2023 Live: CBSE CTET December result latest updates
- CBSE CTET 2023 Result Live: Latest updates on Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET December 2022 exam results.
CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce CTET December 2022 exam results in due course of time. Candidates can check their CTET scores on ctet.nic.in after the official announcement.
There is no official confirmation yet regarding the release date and time of CTET result. According to some reports, CBSE may declare CTET results by the end of February.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. The preliminary answer key was published on February 14 and the objection window was closed on February 17, 2023. The final answer key is likely to be released along with results. When available, the direct link to check CTET scores will be added here.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 01:48 PM
CTET December result 2022: Where to check scores
CTET scores can be checked on ctet.nic.in. There is no alternative website.
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 01:08 PM
CBSE CTET result 2023: Final answer key
CBSE will publish the final answer key of CTET along with results. The provisional answer key was released on February 14.
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 12:38 PM
CBSE CTET result 2023 date and time not confirmed
There is no official conformation on CBSE CTET result date and time, though some reports suggest that it could be announced by February-end.
Thu, 23 Feb 2023 12:26 PM
How to check CTET result December 2022
CTET Result 2023: Steps to check scores
Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Result link on the home page.
Enter your login details and submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check it and download the page.