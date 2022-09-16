CUET 2022: With end of cut-offs, DU admission process braces for tough battle

With nearly 20,000 students scoring 100percentile in thirty subjects in the maiden Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG), results of which were released late on Thursday night by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the admission process at Delhi University (DU) is likely to be a tough one.

According to NTA, as many as 8,236 students have scored 100percentile in English, 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology and 1,188 in Economics.

According to the testing agency, English also has the highest number of candidates scoring 95percentile and above at 33,627, followed by general test 24,030, Chemistry, 12,179, Mathematics, 11,942 and Physics 11,329.

With the declaration of CUET score, students seeking admission to colleges under DU can register on their portal to sign up for the admission process that kicked off earlier this week on Monday.

Delhi University will see a number of changes this year as it inches towards the implementation of various provisions outlined in the National Education Policy.

The central varsity that offers over 70,000 UG seats will admit students into revamped course frameworks based on the CUET score in line with the NEP in a crucial year that also marks the university’s centenary.

Until last year, admissions to DU undergraduate courses were done on the basis of cutoff marks premised on Class 12 board exam scores.

All applicants who met the cut-off criteria announced by the varsity for a particular course were eligible for admission to that course.

However, the cut-off-based admission system grappled with issues such as over-admission, under-admission, and sky-rocketing phenomena year after year.

In October last year, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh formulated a committee to deliberate upon undergraduate admission reforms.

In its report, the committee concluded that granting admission on the basis of cut-off was fraught with fluctuations and advocated for an entrance exam-based approach to admission in its interim report.

The proposal of the committee was eventually approved by the highest statutory bodies of Delhi Universities.

DU on Monday started the admission process to its undergraduate courses, with the launch of the common seat allocation system (CSAS) portal that will grant seats based on each candidate’s common university entrance test (CUET) scores and their stated college/course preferences.

Candidates who have appeared for the CUET and wish to study at DU need to register on the portal in the first phase of the three-phase CSAS admission process.

As part of the first phase of CSAS, students will have to submit their personal details, Class 12 scores in all subjects, and documents on the CSAS portal.

They will also have to indicate if they wish to apply for admission through the sports or ECA category. Based on the category they choose the appropriate registration fee has to be paid.

In the second phase, students will have to fill in combinations of their preferred courses and colleges. Students can opt for any number of college/course combinations.

The third phase of CSAS will deal with seat allotment and admission based on the college/course preferences as given by candidates.

The university will create a centralised merit list based on CUET scores on the basis of which students, subject to candidate categories and seat availability, will be provisionally allotted their first possible preference.

Separate merit lists will be declared for candidates seeking admission in supernumerary (other) quotas.