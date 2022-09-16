Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2022 Result out at cuet.samarth.ac.in, here's direct link to check

competitive exams
Published on Sep 16, 2022 07:15 AM IST

CUET UG 2022 Result has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result by September 15, 2022. The result is available on the official website at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Around 14 lakh students appeared in CUET UG 2022.Overall, 60% of the total registered candidates appeared in the exam. CUET UG was conducted in 6 phases in July-August. The exam was held at 489 examination centres in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

Direct link to download CUET UG results 

CUET UG 2022 Result : How to check

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Key in your log in details

Check your scorecard and download it.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Friday, September 16, 2022
