CUET PG Result 2023 Live: Final answer key, results awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announced results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The answer key objection window is over and next, challenges made by candidates will be reviewed by NTA and the final answer key will be prepared.

CUET PG result 2023 live updates(HT Representative Image)

Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission on Monday said that candidates will be updated about the possible result announcement date as the process of finalising the answer key progresses.

Candidates will be able to check CUET PG results using application number and date of birth. When announced, the date and time for CUET PG results and after that the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here.