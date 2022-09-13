CUET UG 2022 Result Live: Latest updates on CUET-UG result on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to declare CUET UG 2022 results soon. As informed by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, results will be out on or before September 15. Candidates can check CUET results on cuet.samarth.ac.in and based on marks secured, they can apply for admission to universities.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score,” Kumar said on Friday.

The first edition of CUET UG was conducted in 6 phases in July-August. The exam was held at 489 examination centres in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. A total of 14,90,000 candidates registered for the examination.

Earlier, UGC and NTA had said that the result will be announced within 10 days of the last date of the exam but it got delayed due to the preparation and announcement of the results of the NEET-UG examination, according to officials. that is also conducted by the NTA. Follow all the latest developments around CUET UG in this blog.